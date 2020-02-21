The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District can expect the mild temperatures to stick around for the weekend and into next week.

According to Environment Canada, winds are causing the warm weather.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said what the Valley can expect over the weekend.

“We do have a system that’s moving in for Saturday night into Sunday that might give us some periods of snow, a few centimeters of accumulation is likely with that and then temperatures a bit cooler for the weekend,” he said.

Saturday is expected to have a high of 2 degrees and Sunday a high of zero.

Lundquist also said The Valley is in the time frame where snow is starting to melt.

“We’re forecasting a few days from Saturday to Tuesday where it’s right around plus one within a few degrees all of the way until Wednesday in fact and may be warming up a little later next week,” he said

Lundquist also said the normal high for this time of year is in the plus one range.