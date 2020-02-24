According to the RCMP, a 35-year-old woman with ties to the New Hazelton area has been found safe and sound after she was reported missing last week.

Candace Selina Williams was located in another community on Saturday night ( Feb 22).

Police say she currently lives in Prince George and has been known to hitchhike to places like Kelowna, Vancouver, Terrace and Surrey.

No further details are being released due to the privacy legislation.