Coast Mountain College has announced Acting President Justin Kohlman has been promoted to President.

Kohlman took the role of Acting President in September after former President Ken Burt resigned.

Burt announced last July he would be ending his 5-year term as president.

Sarah Zimmerman, Coast Mountain College Communications Executive Director said the College is excited for the new president.

“Justin’s really connected to our strategic plan to become the college of choice for experiential placed learning, he’s really focused on developing relationships in our communities and so I think a lot of our surrounding communities will see him fairly frequently,” she said.

According to Zimmerman Kohlman began at the college in 2015 as the Vice President Academic. Before joining Coast Mountain College he held leadership positions in student services, academic, and International education at British Columbia Institute Technology, University of Victoria and Monash University in Australia.

Zimmerman also said Kohlman is a great leader and understands the College’s plan.

“We are really thrilled to have Justin on board, we’re looking forward to the next few years and the direction he takes us,” she said.

Kohlman’s five-year term as President is effective immediately.

The appointment of Kohlman follows a four-month search to fill the position.