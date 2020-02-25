14 protestors were arrested on Monday after CN Rail tracks were blocked west of New Hazelton and refusing to leave the area.

According to RCMP, when police were called by the Canadian National Police Service there were at least two dozen protestors.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said one train had a near-miss collision with a man before being aware of the blockade.

“The RCMP attended and arrested individuals who refused to leave CN Rail’s private property. They were transported to New Hazelton RCMP detachment for processing and released shortly after 3 a.m. with an upcoming court date,” she said.

According to Saunderson, the protestors are also under conditions to abide by the CN Rail Court Ordered Injunction.

Saunderson also said protestors remained in the area throughout the evening and blocked Highway 16 and RCMP, CN Police officers and the Division Liaison Team remained on scene.

“Before midnight police officers noted that four patrol cars parked across the highway had their tires slashed, The RCMP is investigating this criminal act and will take steps to ensure that those who damage property or threaten the safety of anyone may be held accountable,” she said.

Around 3:30 a.m. the highway re-opened after the group blocking the road left the road after the protestors were released from the New Hazelton detachment.

RCMP is reminding protestors blocking rail tracks is extremely dangerous and unlawful.

The blockades began around 3 weeks ago after the RCMP enforced a Supreme Court Coastal GasLink injunction in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.