The Town of Smithers appointed a new Director of Finance at Tuesday night’s (Feb 25) council meeting.

Lisa Teggarty began the position earlier this month and is originally from Terrace.

She was the Deputy Chief Financial Officer for the Kitimat- Stikine Regional District before coming to the Town of Smithers.

Deputy Mayor Gladys Attrill said the town is excited to have Teggarty a part of the Town.

“It’s great to have secured someone and to have Ms. Teggarty now as a part of our team, so she’s recently here and seated into her job and kind of getting her feet on the ground so we’re delighted to have her,” she said.

The town has been without a Director of Finance since October after Leslie Ford retired after being with the town for 20 years.

Atrill also said being without a senior manager is a bit of a challenge.

“It puts a lot of extra work on to the balance of the team and I’m just looking forward to Ms. Taggerty getting her feet under her and becoming fully involved in the community,” she said.

Chief Administrative Officer Alan Harris was appointed as the Finance Officer after Ford’s retirement while the Town was in the process of hiring a new Director of Finance.