According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, small business confidence in BC remained flat in February.

The index shows BC (56.2) is slightly below the national average (60.5).

Senior Policy Analyst, Muriel Protzer told MyPGNow.com small businesses in the north and across the province came away empty-handed after the provincial budget was unveiled by the NDP.

“Unfortunately, we saw no relief in the province’s budget in 2020 to address the employer’s health tax and other issues impacting small business and so far in 2020, we are not seeing small business relief that is so needed in British Columbia.”

“I think there is some level of concern in regards to small businesses being able to stay open. There has been a lot of new and rising costs on the horizon like the carbon tax and minimum wage going up.”

An alarming number of job vacancies across BC still need to be filled as businesses continue to try and get up to adequate staffing levels.

She states the issue continues to be top of mind for small business owners who are struggling to stay competitive.

“We are hearing from small business owners that it’s getting more difficult to get employees as they are not getting enough resumes in the door and then being able to retain these employees long-term.”

Protzer adds one small thing business owners aren’t happy with is the elimination of the server’s wage, which is slated to take effect next year.

“It was not something that they supported especially those who are in the restaurant industry, it’s really difficult for them to keep all of their employees on staff with that serving wage to be on par with the minimum wage.”

Here is the full provincial breakdown of the report: