Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs at press conference on Tuesday (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

The Federal and B.C. Ministers will be meeting with the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs on Thursday in Smithers.

B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relation and Reconciliation, Scott Fraser and Federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett will be participating in the two-day meetings.

Bennett arrived in Smithers Thursday morning (Feb 27).

The first meeting will begin in the afternoon.

Late Wednesday (Feb 26), there was word the meeting had fallen through but both parties said there was a miscommunication.

According to Coastal GasLink said construction will stop for the next two days while the meetings are underway.

The meeting is also supposed to take place on Friday (Sept 28).