Photo (from left to right): For the Cheslatta Carrier Nation: Councillor Ted Jack, Councillor Hazel Burt, Senior Policy Advisor Mike Robertson, Chief Corrina Leween For Rio Tinto: Alf Barrios, Chief Executive, Rio Tinto Aluminium, Affonso Bizon, General Manager, Rio Tinto BC Works, Annie Carpentier, Director, Legal Services and Paul Henning, former Director of Operations at Rio Tinto BC Works (Photo supplied by Rio Tinto)

A long-term partnership supporting a strong future for the Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto has been made.

The New Day agreement got the seal of approval from both parties on Thursday, which support Rio Tinto’s hydroelectric operations in the Nechako Watershed.

“The New Day Agreement is a significant and important step forward in a new relationship with Rio Tinto. It is also another step forward in restoring Cheslatta jurisdiction

in our territory and implementing an innovative Cheslatta led stewardship initiative on our land, water and

environment. I want the New Day Agreement to help make up for the many dark days our nation has experienced over the past 68 years. I acknowledge the efforts of Rio Tinto’s leaders in addressing Cheslatta’s priorities in this comprehensive agreement. They have stepped up where so many before them had feared to go,” said Corrina Leween, Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief.

“I’m confident that this agreement will build and maintain a new relationship between the Cheslatta Carrier Nation

and Rio Tinto based on the principles of reconciliation and partnership.”

A ceremony was held on the Southside of Francois Lake.

The New Day Agreement will promote social and economic well-being for those in the Cheslatta through engagement in the areas of training, employment, business opportunities, and environmental stewardship.

Some of those measures include support for a remote training centre that was built in 2018 on Cheslatta property, which will deliver trades, skills, safety, marine, and driver training courses.

The agreement also establishes the New Day Scholarship Fund, which is available for Cheslatta students of all ages.