A proposed agreement has been reached by the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs and senior government ministers, bringing three days of talks to an end.

The Chiefs and Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and BC Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser reached the potential agreement late Saturday night in Smithers.

The ministers would not explain what is in the agreement and said it will be seen between the Wet’suwet’en people.

“I’m going to say straight up the nation needs to see it first,” Minister Bennett said.

According to, Chief Woo’s it is a milestone to view the agreement together.

Minister Bennett explained what the new proposed agreement means for the rest of Canada.

“This is a beginning of how we work towards that nation to nation relationship from coast to coast to coast,” she said.

Chief Woos said the Chiefs will be working on the proposed arrangement for two weeks.

The ministers also added they are willing to come back for more discussions.

“We’re willing and able to come back and continue this good work and certainly pend any agreements,” Minister Fraser said.

After the announcement was made Lawyer Peter Grant talked on the proposed agreement.

Grant said the chiefs were tremendously courageous.

“In the face of what we know is going on on the land, they still want to sit down as Woos said they want Wiggus but they are prepared to give Wiggus,” he said.

According to Grant from what he understands the clans will be meeting and coming together but he is unsure if the clans will decide.

Coastal GasLink said in a statement Sunday Morning they will be returning to work in the Morice West Forest Service Road area after taking a two-day pause while the discussions between the Hereditary Chiefs and the ministers were ongoing.