Vancouver Canucks playing against the Smithers Flyers at the Smithers Civic Arena (supplied by: Martin Aldecoa)

The Smithers Celebrity Golf organization held another sold-out event over the weekend.

Canucks alumni could be seen in Smithers playing two hockey games one at the Smithers Civic Centre and another one at Tyee Lake.

The games were to celebrate 50 years of the Vancouver Canucks and all of the proceeds from the two games went towards the Smithers Minor Hockey Association.

According to Kent Delwisch, co-chair of Smithers Celebrity Golf the organization is still going through the invoices so, there is no total on how much was raised but the organization should know by the end of the week.

Delwisch added the Canucks suggested the money raised go towards minor hockey.

He said to put an event on like the hockey game there needs to be a lot of extra hands.

“Minor hockey approached their group, parents, their board and they said yeah sure we’d love to be involved so, it kind of worked both ways because we had that extra help, we can put on the event and then the money kind of goes toward their organization so, it was kind of a no-brainer,” he said.

Delwisch also said the outdoor game that was played a Tyee Lake was a highlight for the alumni.

“Every single one of them came to me after and thanked me and there was a bunch of them who have never played so, it was kind of neat,” he said.

According to Delwisch, some of the sponsors asked to host something like this next winter but Delwisch did not confirm if the organization will host something like the hockey game next year.