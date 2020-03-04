The Bulkley Valley Salvation Army will be opening up its brand new location in Houston on Saturday (Mar 7).

It will be located inside the Houston Shopping Centre off of Highway 16.

According to Salvation Army Director Adam Marshall, the project began around a year and a half ago.

Marshall said he is excited about the grand opening.

“I’m really excited what this could mean for the community, I mean we see this as a ministry. The Salvation Army does not just see this as a business but as a ministry as well and it provides us with the ability to enhance our family services program,” he said.

Marshall also said the new location feels like a fresh start for the Salvation Army.

“I don’t want it to seem that we had a bad reputation because I don’t think we did but I just want everyone to know that we’re happy to provide this community with more and I think it’s a new opportunity for us so we’re always learning and happy to do it with this community we’re a part of,” he said.

According to Marshall, the location has been opened for around one month.

The grand opening will feature a silent auction and 25 % off merchandise.

Marshall also added the Salvation Army is always accepting suggestions.