The Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs have acquired Lake Kathlyn Elementary School for Seat of Government.

The Chiefs made the announcement last month and said Lake Kathlyn has historic and cultural significance for the Wet’suwet’en.

“Our oral history speaks of a creature that lived within the lake which threatened the people living along the shore. The Clans and Neighboring Nations came together to heat stones and boil the lake which defeated the creature,” the statement said.

The Hereditary Chiefs will get possession of the school in June 2020.

In the statement, the Office of Wet’suwet’en said they want to ensure the current tenant Bright Beginnings Child Care and its families feel welcome during the transition period.

“The lease Bright Beginnings has for the facility will be honoured, and will remain in full force and effect until it expires in 2021,” the statement said.

The 11.64-acre property was put on the market earlier this year for $1.1 million dollars.

Lake Kathlyn Elementary School closed in June 2016 after the school board voted to close it down.