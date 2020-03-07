The Smithers Art Gallery will be hosting its reception on Friday for its new exhibit.

Sarah Zimmerman will be making her way down to Smithers from Terrace to meet residents and to host a workshop at the reception.

The exhibit was put together by Zimmerman in 2017 and is a collection of fish Zimmerman has caught and cleaned.

It is meant to spark conversation around the importance of salmon and oolichan to the food, social, ceremonial and environmental spheres of the Northern BC communities.

Nicole Chernish, Smithers Art Gallery Manager said the gallery has anywhere from 30 to 150 people that arrive at its receptions.

“It’s just a fabulous time to just get to know people, spend some time in the gallery and realize that the art gallery is for everyone, it’s not an exclusive place it’s for everyone in the community to come to,” she said.

Chernish also said the reception is for community residents to see Zimmerman’s process for her artwork.

“I think people will be really excited and interested to see the process that Sarah goes through with these fish and how she creates her work it’s quite interesting,” she said.

The reception begins at 7 p.m. on Friday (Mar 6).

Zimmerman’s exhibit will be in the art gallery until April 4.