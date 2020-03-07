Scrapping daylight saving time is still in question in B.C as the clocks spring forward on Sunday (Mar 8).

According to Premier John Horgan, he wants to wait to make the permanent change until West Coast Governments in the U.S. and Canada make the switch.

Last Year, the provincial government asked over 200,000 British Columbians to participate in a survey on time observance,

The survey found that 93% of the participants want to move to permanent daylight saving time.

Horgan said he is supportive of the British Columbians who want to stop changing clocks.

“I understand the public’s desire to stop changing clocks, I support that but I also want to make sure we do it in a way that’s not a further disruption to our economy and further disruption to our relationships east, west and north, south,” he said.

According to Horgan, he will be engaging with the public about the topic.

He believes Congress in the states is not likely to pass the legislation.

“It is fairly apparent since we’re into the height of election 2020 in the United States that Congress is not likely to approve the legislation that’s been passed by Washington and Oregon,” he said.

Horgan added it is not necessary to wait for the other West Coast Governments.

Yukon made an announcement on Wednesday when it springs their clocks forward the time will be permanent.

The clocks will change on Sunday at 3 a.m.