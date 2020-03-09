The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy along with Northern Health has issued dust advisories across the North and Cariboo.

There are high concentrations of coarse and fine particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation or dust suppression.

The Ministry is reminding residents they may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

According to the Ministry, children, seniors and those with heart or lung disease are at risk.

The advisory is in effect for Smithers, Burns Lake, Prince George, and Quesnel.

Real-time air quality observations can be found on the province’s website.