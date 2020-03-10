Over 100 students from four different schools were in attendance at the Spirit North Multi- Community Festival Day.

Students came from schools in Burns Lake to Terrace and gathered at the Bulkley Valley Nordic Ski Club just outside of Smithers.

The event promotes the power of sport and play and multi-cultural opportunities, according to Janine Ballingall, Spirit North Director of Stakeholder & Relations.

Ballingall said the event gets incredible feedback every year.

“The results are unbelievable, it’s just full of heart, really thrilled with the day, always looking forward to coming back it’s just been a really wonderful experience for them,” she said.

She also said the event has been successful since it began three years ago.

“We just have great participation every year and wonderful turnout and wonderful feedback from the schools and the communities and the educators,” she said,

The students had an opportunity to play games while on skis as well as participate in cross country skiing and downhill skiing.