The Town of Smithers has shown its support for another cannabis retailer.

On Tuesday night’s council meeting, Council agreed to submit a recommendation to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch so, MOJO Cannabis can be issued a non- medical cannabis retail license.

There are conditions with the recommendations where the company must comply with Federal and Provincial rules, the owner must work with the town and RCMP to resolve any concerns or issues No images of the product or accessories are displayed on the exterior of the building except for the logo, the storefront is designed and maintained that stores storage, display, and transactions are not viewed from outside the store and the owner provides site plans showing lighting for the front and back.

The retailer will be located at 1180 Main Street and are proposing the hours to operate from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

According to town staff, MOJO Cannabis intends to adjust the hours based on local operations and demands.

The Town hosted a public hearing on the proposed license and no concerns were raised about

the proposed retailer.

Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill said she is supportive of the proposed store.

“We already have a store downtown and we’ve had zero problems with it so, I don’t know what the capacity is to support cannabis stores and we’ll find out,” she said.

Co-Owners Alfred Schaefer and Peter Greene were in attendance at the meeting but did not speak during the public hearing.

Atrill also said she has no concerns about having two cannabis stores in the town.

“What I’m interested in is making sure if money is spent it’s spent here so, making sure there is good availability of product that citizens want right downtown that’s good for us,” she said.

MOJO Cannabis is owned and managed by a father-son duo.

The company has also looked into opening a store in Burns Lake.

The Town of Smithers first cannabis store, Rural Leaf opened in October last year.