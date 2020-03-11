The Town of Smithers has officially been called to replace former Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

A special open council meeting was held Wednesday (Mar11) at the council chambers.

A tentative date has been set for May 30.

The town was waiting to hear about its application for the Library/ Art Gallery grant from the ministry.

According to Chief Administrative Officer Alan Harris, it is no longer practical to wait for the response on if the town will receive the grant.

The Town was expecting to hear about the grant at the end of February but still have not heard a response from the Ministry.

Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill said since the town still has not heard about the grant the byelection can no longer wait.

“It’s just been too long and so that window has closed, the byelection has not been called hopefully when we hear positive news about the grant, unfortunately, it comes with a second voting day with an extra expense with the referendum that is what we were trying to avoid, it just hasn’t worked out that way,” she said.

Atrill also said there are some rules when it comes to setting an election date.

“There are defined periods and legislation for nomination periods, advertising periods and then the election day kind of spills from that generally it seemed to be an 80 day period,” she said.

The only concern raised about the byelection was the COVID-19 disease and the gathering of people at the polling stations.

According to Atrill the risk of COVID-19 still remains low but said closer to the date Council will decide if it is necessary to move the date.