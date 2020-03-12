A public Inquest has been scheduled by the BC Coroners Service into the deaths of Jovan Christopher Williams and Shirley Beatrice Williams who died in Granisle in April 2016.

The inquest will be held at the Smithers Courthouse on June 15, 2020.

“Inquests are mandatory for mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by, or in the custody of a police officer,” said a statement by the BC Coroners Service.

According to the statement, Larry Mezni, a presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts of the deaths. The jury will then have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

“A jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law,” the statement said.

Jovan Christoper Williams, 39 and Shirley Beatrice Williams, 73 were involved in a neighbour altercation which involved a handgun.

Police were called to the area and set up a perimeter.

One person came out of the building to confront police and shots were fired. A second person came out to confront police and more shots were fired.

The two individuals were seen by paramedics but later died.

RCMP reported to the BC Coroners Service on April 21, 2016, following the altercation.