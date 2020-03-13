School District 54 announced on Friday schools will be open following Spring Break.

According to a statement by the school district, senior administrators attended a call Thursday evening with the Deputy Minister to discuss decisions on COVID-19.

The district is asking for students and staff who will be traveling outside of Canada to self-isolate for 14 days once they return and to notify the school office so, a list of impacted students can be created for planning purposes.

During the call, the district also discussed schools are to observe the recommendation to avoid group gatherings exceeding 250 people.

The district is also reminding staff and students if ill with respiratory symptoms to stay home.

SD 91 also announced its schools will be open next week.