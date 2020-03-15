Because of the coronavirus, UNBC has asked faculty and staff to transition classes to alternate delivery models.

UNBC says the last day of face-to-face classes will be Wednesday, March 18.

UNBC Interim President Geoff Payne confirmed to MyPGNow the changes will be affecting all UNBC campuses across the province.

“Today was the third communication to the university community in not even two days. As the Covid-19 situation evolves rapidly, we have been assessing it, and I felt as things continue to ramp up, it was time to make a decision,” he said.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”>

<p dir=”ltr” lang=”en”>Update: The last day of face-to-face classes is Wednesday March 18 as we ask faculty & staff to transition classes to alternate delivery models. The semester will be completed, including exams. Read our latest coronavirus update here: <a href=”https://t.co/HSFdJW2MRd”>https://t.co/HSFdJW2MRd</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThisIsUNBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ThisIsUNBC</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19</a> <a href=”https://t.co/Jv3IklisTt”>pic.twitter.com/Jv3IklisTt</a></p>

— University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) (@UNBC) <a href=”https://twitter.com/UNBC/status/1238956342905356288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>March 14, 2020</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>