Following the lead of UNBC, the College of New Caledonia (CNC) has announced it is taking proactive measures to minimize impacts from COVID-19 at its campuses.

This week will be one of transition for CNC, allowing faculty, operational staff and leadership time to implement alternative forms of program delivery as well as determine how best to continue providing other services.

Most face-to-face classes will be suspended from Wednesday (March 18) through Friday (March 20) to allow instructors to complete transition to alternative delivery methods.

“Our campuses will remain open and services will continue to be provided, modified and reviewed as necessary while this situation continues to evolve,” said CNC President Dennis Johnson in a news release.

“Online and alternate delivery will be adopted where practical, but this strategy is intended to support social distancing and lower on-campus density. During this time of transition, our principle focus at CNC continues to be on the health and safety of our students and employees, stated Johnson.”

For updates visit CNC.BC.CA/COVID.

-Files from Hartley Miller, MyPGNow.