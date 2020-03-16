Coast Mountain College remains open and face-to-face classes are still in session amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Sarah Zimmerman, Coast Mountain College Communications Executive Director The college is working with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health in terms of school closures.

The College said in a statement the school is transitioning into a variety of different methods.

Zimmerman explains why the school has decided to stay open.

“Some of our programs may not be able to go online for example and we won’t have the IT infrastructure to put everything online so, we’re using this week to work with our instructors and to figure out what the best alternative methods of delivery are,” she said.

According to Zimmerman Government Officials have told the college it is okay to have face-to-face classes but they are encouraging the college to have other methods of delivery as well.

Zimmerman said the College’s classes are small but continue to work with the government and the next steps.

Zimmerman said the May intake is still in question if they will begin the semester.

“How we’re going to adjust our May Intake is something that is a high priority for us to discuss right now,” she said.

Updates on the college’s approach to COVID-19 can be found on its website.

The University of Northern BC and College of New Caledonia announced most face-to-face classes will be suspended.