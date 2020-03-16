The BV Pool and Recreation Centre and are closed in the Smithers area.

As of 3 p.m Monday., the pool closed its doors and canceled all of its programs temporarily for preventative measures against COVID-19.

The province announced Monday (Mar 16) it is recommending to keep social gatherings below 50 people.

“After discussions with the Regional Pool and the Town of Smithers, we have made the decision to close our doors to the public to reinforce social distancing, staff safety and do our part to reduce any rapid spread of COVID-19,” BV Pool said in a statement.

The statement said staff will be re-evaluating the situation on a regular basis and re-open when recommended to do so.

Refunds will be given for the canceled programs and memberships will be extended for the duration of the closures.