The Town of Smithers is voicing their support in administrative staff and the measures they have taken in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday (Mar 16), The Town has closed to the public, Smithers Fire Rescue, Smithers Regional Airport Administration, Smithers Office of Works and Operations, BV Pool and Rec Centre, Smither Public Library and the public arenas.

“The Town Hall remains open to the public, although we ask you to consider alternate means of contacting staff, such as telephone and email and making payments via electronic means,” Council said in a statement.

The town’s preventative measures can be viewed on its website.

Smithers COuncil has also provided resources for prevention methods.