Coast Mountain College announced Tuesday (Mar 17) it will be suspending all classes across all of its campuses starting March 18 until March 20, but the college will remain open to minimize impacts of COVID-19.

The suspension is to allow instructors, senior administrators and team members at the Centre of Learning Transformation to identify and implement distributed learning models as alternatives to face-to-face teaching and learning.

In a statement, Coast Mountain College said the learning model will look different for students depending on the courses they are enrolled in.

“We want to remind students that Coast Mountain College has a complex array of programs and courses with varying methods of instruction delivery and many of which don’t fit into the traditional semester system,” the statement said.

According to the College, it will implement distributed and tech-based learning solutions, but students should be prepared for a variety of solutions.

All cultural events at all campuses have also been canceled for the next several weeks.

“These are important events for our staff, students, and community members, but this decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of health and safety, particularly elders who are involved in many of these events,” the statement said.

The school has also closed the salon to public appointments.

Updates on the school’s approach to COVID-19 is available on its website