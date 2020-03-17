SD 91 will begin its spring break earlier than expected after the province’s announcement on its effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

The province announced that classes k-12 will suspend face-to-face instruction until further notice, the district will begin its spring break on Wednesday (March 18).

According to the district, after the break, staff will have more information for families on the continuity of learning for students.

In a statement, the school district said it does not have the details but the staff is consulting with the province.

Parents and students can pick up belongings and textbooks from the schools this week.

Before the announcement was made SD 91 classes remained in session but, parents could decide if they wanted to keep their children home.

Students who stayed home on Monday and Tuesday will not lose marks or be required to make up lost work.

The SD 91 parent-teacher interviews in Fraser Lake and Vanderhoof that were scheduled for this evening have also been canceled.

Updates will be provided on the SD 91 website and Facebook Page.