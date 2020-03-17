With 186 cases of the coronavirus in B.C.. including four in Northern Health, the provincial government has declared a public health emergency.

In addition, there are three new deaths bringing the total in the province to seven.

Two of the deaths occurred in the Lynn Valley Care Centre and the other death was a man in his 80’s in the Fraser Health region.

Several of the cases are in hospital, with four being in the Intensive Care Unit.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has ordered all bars and clubs in B.C. to close.

She added that restaurants must move to takeout only.

More to come.

With files from Catherine Garrett & Hartley Miller, MyPrinceGeorgeNow.com