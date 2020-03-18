Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako Director dies at age 74 (supplied by: RDBN)

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has closed its office to the public, effective immediately.

Public access is only limited to phone and email.

According to a statement by RDBN, Transfer Stations, Recycling Depots, and Landfills will remain open to the public, with the exception that guidelines for social distancing are being followed by residents at the facilities.

The Re-use sheds at the Regional District Transfer Stations and Landfills have been closed to the public effective Tuesday (March 17) and the Bulkley Valley Pool has been closed to the public as of 3 p.m. Monday (March 16).

The closures of the facilities are until further notice.

“The RDBN believes the closures are necessary to protect the health and well being of employees and members of the public,” the statement said.

The RDBN is urging the public to follow the recommendations from the Provincial and Federal governments.

The Village of Burns Lake has also closed its municipal office and Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach has closed his constituency offices.