Skeena- Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach said there is talk of Parliament being back in session as early as next week after the House of Commons took a break due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Bachrach told reporters in a teleconference Wednesday it is in order to pass legislative measures as part of the response to get help to Canadians.

“My bags are packed, I’m ready to travel to Ottawa as soon as necessary to be a part of that process,” he said.

Bachrach also advised people in the North to social distance themselves but added he understands it’s difficult.

“When you live in communities like the ones in the northwest that’s a difficult thing to do, we like to come together, we like to go out to restaurants, we like to attend community gatherings and this is going to be quite a process to adapting to this new circumstance,” he said.

The Federal government recently closed its borders for non-essential travel and Bachrach explained what this could potentially mean for international students in Canada and abroad.

He says he has heard from students from the northwest and they are trying to come home.

“One of the things that my team is working on every day is working to connect those people with the services they need so we can get them home to British Columbia as soon as possible,” he said.

Bachrach also added he will be asking about international students regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m going to be reaching out to the post-secondary institutions in our region to find out what the situation is with international students, I don’t have that information at this point,” he said.

Bachrach is also encouraging residents of the region to go on walks and said in Northwest BC we live in an area that goes by the guidelines that are suggested by Canadian governments.