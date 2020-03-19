Air Canada flights from Vancouver to Smithers will be temporarily suspended to help control the spread of COVID-19.

The temporary suspension will be effective starting April 1 until April 30.

This is after an announcement Air Canada made on Wednesday, it will gradually suspend the majority of its International and U.S transborder flights by March 31.

The airline said in a statement it intends to continue to serve a small number of international and U.S trans-border destinations from select Canadian cities after April 1.

“The airline also intends to continue serving all provinces and territories of Canada after that date, with a significantly reduced network,” the statement said.

In Canada, the airline will be reducing its domestic network from 62 airports to 40 and its international and U.S transborder services from 53 airports to 13.

Air Canada said affected customers will receive a full credit valid for 24 months and customers will be contacted directly.

Prince George and Terrace airports will not be affected.