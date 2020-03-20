Remember to practice good hygiene and protect the most vulnerable by washing your hands for no less than 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, and ensuring you are distancing yourself by leaving six feet between yourself and other shoppers. Many businesses in the community are doing what they can to protect the public and have changed their regular operations to accommodate social distancing and proper sanitization. Please do your part and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness.
If you would like to add your business status to this page please email sloughran@vistaradio.ca
OPEN
Grocery:
Nature’s Pantry – Open with regular hours (solo shopping encouraged)
Safeway Smithers – Open – Starting Friday March 20th the store will be open 8 am to 8 pm every day, until further notice.
Jerry’s No Frill’s – Open – Starting Thursday March 19th the store will close at 8 pm every day, until further notice.
Bulkley Valley Wholesale – Open with Regular hours
Shoppers Drug Mart: Open with Regular Hours
Pharmasave Main Street: Open with Regular Hours
Pharmasave 4th Avenue: Open with Regular Hours
Sausage Factory: Open with Regular Hours
Retail:
Fields – Open with regular hours
Canadian Tire – Open with regular hours
Red Apple – Open with regular hours
Millis Interior Stationary – Open with regular hours
Smithers Feed Store – Open with regular hours
Larkspur Floral Design and Gifts – Open with reduced hours
Lordco – Open with regular hours
Restaurants:
Boston Pizza – Open for Delivery and Take Out Only
Chatters – Open for Delivery and Take Out Only
Tandoori Bistro – Open for Take Out Only
Don Cherry’s – Open for Delivery and Take Out Only
Noir Kitchen + Bar – Open for Delivery and Take Out Only
McDonald’s – Open for Take Out and Drive Thru
Tim Horton’s – Open for Take Out and Drive Thru
Steakhouse on Main – Open for Take Out Only
CLOSED
Retail:
Dan’s Source For Sports – Closed – Available by phone at 778-210-1461
Stone Moth – Closed – Available by phone at 250-877-9570
Oscar’s Source For Adventure – Available by phone at 250-847-3377
Mainerz – Closed
SportsChek – Closed
Mark’s – Closed
Hetherington and Hooper – Closed
New To You – Closed
Restaurants:
BV Brewery – Closed
Smithers Brewing Company – Closed
Roadhouse – Closed
Telly’s – Closed
Louise’s Kitchen – Closed
Alpenhorn Pub and Bistro – Closed
Trackside Cantina – Closed
Daddios – Closing Friday, March 20th