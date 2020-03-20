Remember to practice good hygiene and protect the most vulnerable by washing your hands for no less than 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, and ensuring you are distancing yourself by leaving six feet between yourself and other shoppers. Many businesses in the community are doing what they can to protect the public and have changed their regular operations to accommodate social distancing and proper sanitization. Please do your part and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness.

If you would like to add your business status to this page please email sloughran@vistaradio.ca

OPEN

Grocery:

Nature’s Pantry – Open with regular hours (solo shopping encouraged)

Safeway Smithers – Open – Starting Friday March 20th the store will be open 8 am to 8 pm every day, until further notice.

Jerry’s No Frill’s – Open – Starting Thursday March 19th the store will close at 8 pm every day, until further notice.

Bulkley Valley Wholesale – Open with Regular hours

Shoppers Drug Mart: Open with Regular Hours

Pharmasave Main Street: Open with Regular Hours

Pharmasave 4th Avenue: Open with Regular Hours

Sausage Factory: Open with Regular Hours

Retail:

Fields – Open with regular hours

Canadian Tire – Open with regular hours

Red Apple – Open with regular hours

Millis Interior Stationary – Open with regular hours

Smithers Feed Store – Open with regular hours

Larkspur Floral Design and Gifts – Open with reduced hours

Lordco – Open with regular hours

Restaurants:

Boston Pizza – Open for Delivery and Take Out Only

Chatters – Open for Delivery and Take Out Only

Tandoori Bistro – Open for Take Out Only

Don Cherry’s – Open for Delivery and Take Out Only

Noir Kitchen + Bar – Open for Delivery and Take Out Only

McDonald’s – Open for Take Out and Drive Thru

Tim Horton’s – Open for Take Out and Drive Thru

Steakhouse on Main – Open for Take Out Only

CLOSED

Retail:

Dan’s Source For Sports – Closed – Available by phone at 778-210-1461

Stone Moth – Closed – Available by phone at 250-877-9570

Oscar’s Source For Adventure – Available by phone at 250-847-3377

Mainerz – Closed

SportsChek – Closed

Mark’s – Closed

Hetherington and Hooper – Closed

New To You – Closed

Restaurants:

BV Brewery – Closed

Smithers Brewing Company – Closed

Roadhouse – Closed

Telly’s – Closed

Louise’s Kitchen – Closed

Alpenhorn Pub and Bistro – Closed

Trackside Cantina – Closed

Daddios – Closing Friday, March 20th