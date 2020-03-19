The Town of Smithers upcoming by-election to replace former mayor Taylor Bachrach has been postponed indefinitely.

According to Dianna Plouffe, Director of Corporate Services the town has been in contact with the Ministry who strongly advised to postpone the election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town called for the by-election on March 11 and it had a tentative date for May 30.

Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill said the Town will continue how its been working since Bachrach resigned.

“Once the urgency of the COVID-19 situation settles the province will re-investigate when is the right time to re-establish by-elections. It wasn’t just Smithers so, any by-election that could be put off at this time has been put off,” she said.

By-elections in Victoria, Lytton, and Rossland have been postponed and a referendum in Kelowna was also postponed.

To control the spread of COVID-19 there are also some changes around the Town Hall Municipal Office.

The council chamber has been arranged so, people have at least 2 -metre distancing between them and there will be a limited number of staff attending council meetings.

During the special meeting on Wednesday, she wanted to make a point that the Town is ‘open for business’.

Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill is reminding residents to try not to panic.

“This is serious and we need to take it seriously, nothing is ever made better by panicking so, I would just urge people to take things seriously, follow the practices that are being shared with us to follow, don’t panic, don’t overshop,” she said.

Town Staff has also cancelled the March 24 regular council meeting.