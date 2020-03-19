40 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death were confirmed Thursday (March 19), bringing BC’s total to 271 cases.

The total cases in Northern Health remains at four.

The new death was a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in the Vancouver Coastal health region.

17 patients are now in hospital with 9 being in intensive care.

There continues to be 5 people who have recovered from the virus.

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said the changes in the province are not optional.

“I want to be very clear that everybody needs to take these actions now and this is what’s going to protect us for the next few weeks, it’s going to protect ourselves, it’s going to protect our families and it’s going to protect our communities,” she said.

She also said it is important maintaining that social connection.

“There are many innovative ways that people are doing things like, virtual coffee dates, take out windows at restaurants and entrances, people who are supporting each other, dropping off food, dropping off homemade cookies,” she said.

Henry added businesses should do their part and controlling the spread of COVID-19 and dentists should only be doing emergency work only.