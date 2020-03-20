Northern Health is making changes to its Connections bus service to support social distancing efforts.

Starting on Sunday, passenger eligibility restrictions will be in place for all routes.

Trips will be limited to individuals who require accessible transportation and anyone over the age of 60; health care staff, physicians and health care students.

Bookings will be for essential medical appointments only, including (but not limited to) cancer treatment, hemodialysis, and appointments with specialist physicians, primary care physicians; appointments for physiotherapy, dentists, pharmacy, and trips to access a higher level of care such as surgery at a hospital.

In addition to these measures, the service will not pick up passengers who have not booked their trip at least 24 hours in advance, and meet the above conditions.

Onboard buses, appropriate social distancing measures will be taken, as needed, between passengers.