Local Businesses and residents across the Smithers area have come together to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some local businesses and restaurants have temporarily closed their doors due to the pandemic causing some people to be out of work.

The Bulkley Valley Salvation Army has been serving bagged lunches to people in need at its Main St location in Smithers.

According to Salvation Army Director Adam Marshall, this is to replace the soup kitchen and store locations that have been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marshall said he understands people are still in need and it makes it easier to provide the service without increasing the risk of catching or spreading the virus.

“We want to incorporate anyone who is in extra need especially if they’re self-isolating or in need of staying home just because not everyone has the opportunity to stock up on all of these emergency supplies,” he said.

Marshall also added that the meals are prepared in its certified kitchen and is done safely and with as much care as possible.

The bagged lunches are available on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Smithers Subway is also supporting the community by offering 500 free coupons to people in need.

According to Smithers Subway Owner, Avi Ranjan as of Friday afternoon he handed out around 200 to 300 free coupons.

Ranjan said the community needs it and believes everyone should do their part.

“This is my home so, if my home or any member of my home is under some stress I believe I should come to assist them in whatever ways I can,” he said.

A Facebook group has also been started by Courtney Kelliher called “Smithers & Community Support Group”.

According to Kelliher, the group is to fill a gap in a lack of services in the community and a safe place to ask for help.

She said she was hopeful that community members would want to come on board.

“When I started the group on Sunday I thought to myself if this helps even just one family in our community then it’s absolutely worth it and I feel like so many other families have already been helped,” she said.

Community members have also used the Facebook group to share info on health, and EI benefits related to the pandemic.