The government of Canada will not enforce the Emergencies Act.

Despite calls from several provincial Premiers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not see that as necessary based on the advice of medical experts.

In his daily address he also gave more details about how the government is going to bring thousands of Canadians abroad home.

Negotiations with countries are underway in order to get proper permission for planes to land.

The first chartered flight will arrive in Morocco this weekend and will return to Montreal. All passengers will be screened for symptoms and if they are present, they won’t be allowed to board the plane. All returning residents will have to self-isolate.

He did say that some Canadians won’t be able to get home depending on where they are. The government is making $5,000.00 available for Canadians abroad in order to assist with expenses.

Here at home the government of the Northwest Territories will close the border to travel in order to protect smaller northern communities where they don’t have access to the same services as the southern party of the country. The federal government will ensure that essential products will continue to flow into the Territories.

The Canada-U.S. border closed at midnight to all non-essential travel.

There are 1,148 COVID-19 cases in Canada with 13 deaths.

Calling this a “tough week” Trudeau ended his daily address Saturday, he asked that Canadians continue to be kind to each other and stand up to discrimination wherever we see it.