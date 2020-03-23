48 new cases of COVID-19 were announced in B.C Monday (Mar 23) by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, including one more case in the Northern Health Region.

There are now five cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health Region.

The total number of cases of the virus in BC is now 472.

Dr. Henry also announced three new deaths in BC making the total of deaths in the province 13.

Two of the deaths were members of long term care homes, one at the Lynn Valley Care Centre and the other at Haro Park Cantre.

The third death was a resident in the Fraser Health Region who was receiving treatment at home.

Dr.Henry added that the province now has 100 people who have now recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from isolation.

“That is a very good thing to put on our books finally as I have mentioned many of the people who have tested positive had very mild illness and have been recovered for some time,” she said.

Dr. Henry also mentioned 33 people are in hospital with 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.