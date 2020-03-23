Smithers Town Hall | (Supplied by My Bulkley Lakes Now)

The Town of Smithers announced on Monday (Mar 23) that all Municipal Parks and Playgrounds will be closed to the public, effective immediately.

The closure is until further notice and to control the spread of COVID-19.

The following parks and playgrounds are closed:

Bovill Square

Bulkley Drive Park

Dogwood Park

Elks Park

Goat Park

Heritage Park

Husky Park

Outdoor Rink

Ranger Park

Riverside Municipal RV Park and Campground

Tennis Courts

Turner Way Playground

Veteran’s Peace Park

Yorke-Hardy Park

According to the Town, a trail passing through a park is not closed and residents are permitted to walk on the trails but, not permitted to play in the parks.

According to SD54, playground on school properties will be closed to the public, effective immediately.

The Town of Smithers also announced the Smithers Fairgrounds will be closed to the public as of 11:59 p.m. Monday (March 23).

For updates on the response of COVID-19 by the town go to smithers.ca.