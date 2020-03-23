Smithers closes Municipal Parks ,Playgrounds and Fairgrounds
Smithers Town Hall | (Supplied by My Bulkley Lakes Now)
The Town of Smithers announced on Monday (Mar 23) that all Municipal Parks and Playgrounds will be closed to the public, effective immediately.
The closure is until further notice and to control the spread of COVID-19.
The following parks and playgrounds are closed:
- Bovill Square
- Bulkley Drive Park
- Dogwood Park
- Elks Park
- Goat Park
- Heritage Park
- Husky Park
- Outdoor Rink
- Ranger Park
- Riverside Municipal RV Park and Campground
- Tennis Courts
- Turner Way Playground
- Veteran’s Peace Park
- Yorke-Hardy Park
According to the Town, a trail passing through a park is not closed and residents are permitted to walk on the trails but, not permitted to play in the parks.
According to SD54, playground on school properties will be closed to the public, effective immediately.
The Town of Smithers also announced the Smithers Fairgrounds will be closed to the public as of 11:59 p.m. Monday (March 23).
For updates on the response of COVID-19 by the town go to smithers.ca.