Northern Health is announcing additional visitor restrictions at its facilities, allowing essential visits only.

The move was made in support of the Provincial Health Officer’s direction around social distancing, and protect our residents, patients, and staff from the transmission of COVID-19.

Visits will be considered for patients who are critically ill, receiving end of life care, frail and need an escort or family member for their safety.

Essential visits will be considered for patients who are:

critically ill

receiving end-of-life care

frail and need an escort or family member for their safety

Eligible essential visitors must pass important screening criteria. This means they cannot have a cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat or shortness of breath, and they cannot have traveled outside of Canada in the last 14 days.