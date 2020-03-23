The Smithers Daffodil Dash has been canceled and the silent auction is postponed.

The cancellation is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the BC Health Authority guidelines.

According to the Daffodil Dash Committee, the silent auction will be online only.

The silent auction will be announced at a later date on the auction page Facebook group.

Donations will be accepted on its website.

The Daffodil Dash was scheduled for April 26 at Heritage Park.