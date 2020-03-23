Service BC to remain open during COVID-19 Pandemic.
BC License | BC Government/Handout photo
The Province announced Monday (Mar 23) that Service BC will remain open during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
According to the Province, it is working with recommendations from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to take action to limit the exposure to COVID-19.
Staff at Service BC will be taking extra steps to regularly sanitize public and office spaces and will be modifying reception areas to support social distancing.
In a statement by the Province, during the first hour of business, vulnerable residents like, seniors and people with underlying health issues or a compromised immune system will have priority service by calling their local service BC and making an appointment.
Core programs and services that will be available at Service BC are:
- Income assistance and disability assistance
- Residential tenancy
- BC services card
- Drivers’ licensing
- Affordable child care benefit
- Medical services benefit
- Forest-worker support programs
Residents are encouraged to call if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, they are sick or have been around someone who’s been sick or have not completed the 14-day isolation period after traveling abroad.