The Province announced Monday (Mar 23) that Service BC will remain open during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the Province, it is working with recommendations from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to take action to limit the exposure to COVID-19.

Staff at Service BC will be taking extra steps to regularly sanitize public and office spaces and will be modifying reception areas to support social distancing.

In a statement by the Province, during the first hour of business, vulnerable residents like, seniors and people with underlying health issues or a compromised immune system will have priority service by calling their local service BC and making an appointment.

Core programs and services that will be available at Service BC are:

Income assistance and disability assistance

Residential tenancy

BC services card

Drivers’ licensing

Affordable child care benefit

Medical services benefit

Forest-worker support programs

Residents are encouraged to call if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, they are sick or have been around someone who’s been sick or have not completed the 14-day isolation period after traveling abroad.