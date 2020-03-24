Canada Post has announced it is adopting several changes to delivery operations and retail postal network.

Local CUPW President, Clark Rasmussen hinted at some changes last week.

They include:

Hours of Service: In many post offices operated by Canada Post, they will reduce hours of service, opening one hour later and closing one hour earlier to clean, restock and provide some relief to employees. As well, for the first hour of each day, Canada Post will offer priority service to those who are at a higher risk (the elderly or people with compromised immune systems). Franchise operated post offices will follow the measures put in place by franchise operators.

Canada Post is working to keep post offices open, but some may close due to building closures beyond our control and some smaller locations may close due to personnel reasons. In these cases, the company will direct customers to the nearest operating post office.

Social & Physical Distancing: The company asks waiting customers to space themselves 2 metres (6 feet) apart. They are working on signage and floor decals for larger post offices. For smaller offices, Canada Post looks to limit the number of customers. They are also working on clear barriers to the counter to increase safety.

Transactions: Canada Post will continue to accept cash, but are encouraging customers to pay by using the “tap” function on their debit or credit cards where possible.

Parcel pick-up: Parcels left at the post office for pickup will not be returned-to-sender until further notice. Canada Post has suspended the normal 15-day hold period. They ask customers who are feeling ill or self-isolating, to delay their visit to the post office and to pick up their parcel when it’s safe to do so. Further changes to our parcel delivery process are below.

Service guarantees: Their goal is to continue providing timely and reliable service. But to be safe, give our people time and manage potential challenges, we have suspended On-time Delivery Guarantees for all parcel services, until further notice.