Northern BC drivers can extend their expiring driver’s license remotely, as ICBC adapts measures to assist customers to stay home and follow public health orders on physical distancing and during COVID-19.

A customer can renew their driver’s licence up to six weeks in advance of the expiry date by contacting ICBC’s Driver Licensing Call Centre and temporarily extend their driver’s licence over the phone.

The customer will then be mailed an interim paper license that will be valid for 90 days.

Eligible extensions include routine renewals, reinstatement of a licence, and the replacement of a lost licence.

Expiring BC Services Cards and BC Identification Cards are not eligible for phone renewals. ICBC will monitor the situation and determine whether the 90-day period needs to be extended further.

In addition to this change, customers can defer their monthly insurance payments for up to 90 days with no penalty, to support those facing financial hardship at this time.

This deferral will be available to customers already on monthly Autoplan payments for up to 90 days.

Customers can use ICBC’s online resource tool to apply for deferrals or call the customer support team at 1-800-665-6442.

ICBC is also taking further measures to ensure physical distancing requirements to protect customers and employees, as mandated by the Provincial Health Officer. Starting immediately, the following services will only be offered online at icbc.com or through the call centre until further notice: