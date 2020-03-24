School District 54 has created a survey for parents to complete to help guide planning on the continuity of instruction.

The province announced last week that face to face classes will be suspended for grades kindergarten to 12 indefinitely.

School staff will be calling parents this week so they can provide their input over the phone.

SD54 is encouraging people who work with essential service occupations to complete the survey as well.

The survey is located on the district’s Facebook page.