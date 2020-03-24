145 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Tuesday (Mar 24), with 4 more being in Northern Health raising the total number of cases to 9 across the North.

The total number of cases across the province is now at 617.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the entire province is at risk for the province.

“We know most of the cases are in the lower mainland but no community in this province is immune,” she said.

According to Dr. Henry, 32 cases of the virus are connected to the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver that occurred earlier this month.

She also added one dentist died of COVID-19 complications.

No new deaths were reported during the briefing on Tuesday leaving the provincial total at 13.