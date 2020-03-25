The Town of Smithers announced on Tuesday (Mar 24) Air Canada has suspended flights into the Smithers Regional Airport for the remainder of March.

Air Canada announced last week it will be suspending flights domestically, internationally and the U.S transborder flights for the month of April.

Airport Administration and the Town have confirmed essential airport services like emergency medical evacuations, charter flights, runway maintenance and the ability to receive supplies will continue to be maintained.

According to town staff, Airport staff have been directed to take appropriate precautions with respect to physical distancing, self-isolation if symptomatic or recently traveled and other hygiene practices recommended by the province.

“We want to reassure the community that we are regularly monitoring the ongoing circumstances related to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and are adjusting service levels in line with the advice of health authorities,

The town added air access in Smithers is guaranteed in and out in emergency situations.