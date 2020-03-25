The BC Government unveiled a new temporary rental supplement in Victoria today (Wednesday) to assist renters across the province including the north.

In addition, the province is halting evictions and freezing rent until the COVID-19 crisis concludes.

The new rental supplement will help households by offering up to $500 a month towards their rent for the next four months.

“With lost jobs and lost wages due to COVID-19, many tenants are worried they can’t make the rent. It’s a challenging time for landlords too,” said Premier John Horgan.

“Nobody should lose their home as a result of COVID-19. Our plan will give much-needed financial relief to renters and landlords. It will also provide more security for renters, who will be able to stay in their homes without fear of eviction or increasing rents during this emergency.”

The funds will support renters experiencing a loss of income by helping them pay their rent and will be paid directly to landlords on their behalf, to ensure landlords continue to receive rental income during the pandemic.

“People are feeling a lot of fear and anxiety and they need to be able to depend on the comfort and stability of home right now. Our government is taking steps to help take some of the pressure off renters and landlords and protect people’s health,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“We’re helping renters pay rent and giving them the peace of mind that they have a stable home in these unprecedented times, and ensuring that landlords can count on some rental income right now to keep them afloat too.”

Spencer Chandra Herbert, who led the Province’s Rental Housing Task Force, consulted with a broad range of tenant and landlord organizations to inform the development of these actions that meet the needs of both landlords and tenants during the pandemic.

“As we work together to fight this pandemic, we can’t afford to leave anyone behind,” Chandra Herbert said. “That’s why I delivered recommendations that address the immediate concerns of both landlords and tenants who are doing their best at this difficult time.”

The Province is implementing a number of additional measures to keep people housed and protect their health. The full list of immediate measures includes:

* The new temporary rent supplement will provide up to $500 per month, paid directly to landlords.

* Halting evictions by ensuring a landlord may not issue a new notice to end the tenancy for any reason.

However, in exceptional cases where it may be needed to protect health and safety or to prevent undue damage to the property, landlords will be able to apply to the Residential Tenancy Branch for a hearing.

* Halting the enforcement of existing eviction notices issued by the Residential Tenancy Branch, except in extreme cases where there are safety concerns.

* Freezing new annual rent increases during the state of emergency.

* Preventing landlords from accessing rental units without the consent of the tenant (for example, for showings or routine maintenance), except in exceptional cases where it is needed to protect health and safety or to prevent undue damage to the unit.