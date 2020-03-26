66 new cases of COVID-19, including two additional cases in Northern Health, were confirmed Thursday (Mar26).

The provincial total for COVID-19 cases is now at 725, with 66 people in hospital and 26 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also confirmed three more people have recovered from the virus making the recovered cases total 186.

Dr. Henry stressed the importance of physical distancing again during the daily briefing on Thursday.

“Every day that we spray home, that we do what we have been asked to do, we are staying apart but staying connected brings us a day closer to being able to manage this response,” she said.

She also said everyone needs to be committed to controlling the spread of COVID-19.

“Each and every one of us needs to right now make that commitment to stay away from people who are vulnerable, to stay at home when we can, to go out for essential things only,” she said.

Henry also made an order for health care workers who work at either public or private facilities must only work at one during the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported leaving the provincial total at 14.