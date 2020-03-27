Epidemiological modeling examples were presented Friday (Mar 27) by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during the province’s daily COVID-19 briefing.

According to Henry, the cases are going up in BC but said we are potentially seeing the spread of the virus slow down.

Dr. Henry added in the coming week to two weeks the province will start to see impacts from the implementations that have been put in place.

She said the modellers believe cases would have risen if the implementations were not put in place.

Henry also stressed the modelling is not predictions.

“It’s not a prediction of where we might be or how we might go, it’s a set of parameters that allow us to make irrational decisions about planning,” she said.

BC Minister of Health, Adrian Dix spoke about critical care estimates, mainly speaking on ventilators and bed capacity.

According to Dix, the province had 1,272 ventilators last week.

Dix said the province added 15 more ventilators in the province that was purchased.

“We have refurbished 38 ventilators that are ready to go and 19 other ventilators that will be ready to go next week that will be in addition to the 1,272,” he said.

Dix added more ventilators have also been ordered.

Dr. Henry also concluded the briefing with a new order that episodic vendors, like farmer’s markets may only sell food.